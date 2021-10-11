2 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $114,900
Ranch Condo 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage. Updated electrical box. New roof 2020, A/C 2016. All kitchen appliances included, stove, stainless steel "French Door" refrigerator, dishwasher and washer & dryer. New exterior doors, front & back. Large master suite with master bath. Additional storage in basement. Amenities include: Use of the CLUBHOUSE WITH FULL KITCHEN for private parties, IN-GROUND HEATED POOL, lawn care and snow removal! Quite possession! Be moved in before the snow flies!qctimes.com
