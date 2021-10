(BPT) - Digestive diseases affect between 60 and 70 million Americans each year. Good nutrition becomes critical for people living with gastrointestinal (GI) conditions, like exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI). EPI is a condition in which your body doesn’t provide enough pancreatic enzymes to properly break down food. It continues to be under-recognized, leading to many being undiagnosed. EPI causes unpleasant symptoms and may prevent you from getting the necessary nutrition from the foods you eat. Many of these symptoms mimic other GI issues, which are more well-known, such as diarrhea, gas, bloating, stomach pain, unexplained weight loss and oily stools. This may lead to delays in diagnosis and continuation of uncomfortable symptoms.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 12 DAYS AGO