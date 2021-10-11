CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

4 Bedroom Home in Seaville - $474,900

Atlantic City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWonderful home located in one of Seaville's very desirable neighborhoods... 4 bedrooms (1 on 1st floor), 2 full baths, powder room, new kitchen granite counters, newer stainless appliances, gas range, formal dining room and living room w/wood burning fireplace, family TV/room with wood burning stove for those cozy winter evenings also a wet bar, gas heat, central ac, master bath & hall bath recently redone, 2 car attached garage, above ground pool can stay or seller will dismantle, spacious back yard with patio and storage sheds. New roof 2018. Easy to take a LQQK.

pressofatlanticcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

This mobile home in Nashville really sold for an astounding $1.5M

Nashville’s hot real estate market has made it one of the top cities for competitive housing prices. But one particular residence may have some people scratching their heads. A small mobile home located in the Music City has been sold for a whopping $1.5 million, according to the local Fox...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedroom Home#Seaville#Lqqk
The Independent

10 best sofa beds: Space saving furniture that’s perfect for overnight guests

Extra space is a luxury many of us cannot afford, but we mustn’t let our limited floorplan dictate our sense of hospitality. Enter the trusty sofa bed, a hard-working furniture piece with dual functionality.If you haven’t purchased one in a while, you’ll be pleased to learn that the contemporary sofa bed has evolved. No longer do we have to put up with clunky fold-out mechanisms, bumpy seat cushions and paper-thin mattresses if we want our settee to transform.Look for modern click-clack styles or those with a simple fold-down function if you’re after an occasional bed that has a quick, one-person...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Mail

Behind the hedge of this old army barracks lies a magnificent modern home - complete with a library, resort-style bathrooms, a luxury kitchen and a sprawling rooftop terrace

A historic army barracks converted into a spectacular luxury home is back on the market with a multimillion-dollar price tag. Once home to the Australian Defence Forces, the military drill in Fitzroy, 2.5km north of Melbourne CBD, became the residence of the city's artistic elite when it was snapped up by fashion designer, Piero Gesualdi, in the 1980s.
MILITARY
Apartment Therapy

Overstock’s Red Tag Sale Has Huge Deals on Stylish Small-Space Furniture

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You might live in a studio apartment, a diminutive cottage, or a teeny rental — but that’s no reason to feel cramped in your home, especially since there are so many small-space furniture solutions on the market today. Take, for example, the Overstock Red Tag Sale. They’ve slashed their prices on a variety of furniture and decor picks across all categories like living, kitchen, dining, and bathroom, but their on-sale furniture that’s perfect for small spaces is kind of stealing the show. We’re talking sleek home office equipment (hello, stylish and comfortable WFH vibes!), gorgeous living room furniture, and eye-catching accent pieces. They’re contenders to fit quite nicely within any nook or smaller room.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy