For those who want to take down the raid boss Drifblim in Pokémon Go, you’ll want to bring a suitable team to defeat it. It’s a three-star battle, so you should be able to take it down yourself, but you’ll want to bring the best Pokémon choices with you to ensure you gain the upper hand in this fight. In this guide, we’re going to break down all of Drifblim’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter them in Pokémon Go.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO