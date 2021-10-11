3 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $215,000

Nestled at the end of a dead end street, this gem has 3 big bedrooms and a huge detached garage/ shop/ possible adu??. The roof is newer and the foundation was redone in 2019, new furnace in 2020. This home is solid, and once it has new carpet and paint it will be perfect. There is a full crawlspace that you can walk in. Finish it or use as is for storage. The HUGE GARAGE has upper area for storage as the attic of the home does as well. The backyard is nicely sized, PRIVATE and has a pato.