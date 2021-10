The Galaxy S22 and S22+ may end up being complete duds next year, but the Galaxy S22 Ultra could end up saving Samsung’s coffers. That is if buyers aren’t too particular about how the phone’s camera bump could look like. Given how divisive the Contour Cut Camera design was on the Galaxy S22 series, a change might indeed be in order. But if you’re not a fan of what others are calling the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s P-shaped camera bump, there might be a bit of hope left, according to these latest renders.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO