Today is the day that Google is releasing Android 12 to the public. No, not the update to Pixel phones — instead they’re only releasing the source code today. Since today is also the first Monday of the month, though, it’s still the day that Google is publishing the Android Security Bulletin. Right on time, Google has published the October 2021 Android Security Bulletin, detailing all the vulnerabilities they and their partners have identified and made patches for. In addition, the company has started rolling out an update to Pixel phones containing these patches, but that update doesn’t bring with it a bump to the underlying OS.

