I’ve known I was different since I was eight years old, but the process of coming out has been a journey of a thousand steps. I joined Deloitte full-time in 2012. Shortly after that, I assumed a leadership position with the pride employee resource group. However, it wasn’t until 2019 that I decided to come out publicly as trans after meeting my partner. Her unwavering support of my identity made me realize I wanted the world to embrace and see me as she did. I was already in the process of transitioning socially, but at the time, no one at work knew.

SOCIETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO