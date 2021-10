PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the fate of the Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh remains in limbo, another controversial statue is headed out of town. The statue of Pittsburgh-born songwriter Stephen Foster will be part of a museum exhibit in Los Angeles — alongside decommissioned statues from the Confederacy. Before it was removed from Oakland, the statue was a lightning rod of controversy. And for the past three years, the city has been unable to find anyone to take it — until now. Foster was the most famous American songwriter of the 19th century — born and raised in Lawrenceville — penning songs...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO