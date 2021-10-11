CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas should use Bitcoin mining to capture wasted natural gas: Sen. Ted Cruz

By Inigo Vaca
CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States Senator Ted Cruz believes that his country should be using natural gas to mine Bitcoin (BTC) instead of flaring it. Speaking during Friday’s Texas Blockchain Summit, Senator Cruz asserted that Bitcoin mining can be used to monetize energy created through oil and gas extraction rather than burning it, arguing that there is “enormous opportunity for Bitcoin [...] to capture that gas instead of wasting it.”

Ted Cruz Said Bitcoin Will Strengthen Texas’ Electrical Grid, What Does He Mean?

It’s official, Ted Cruz is a bitcoiner now. However, take into account that he is Senator for Texas, and the state is quickly becoming the biggest Bitcoin hub in the USA. The politician might be catering to his constituency, but that doesn’t take away from his message. “In five years I expect to see a dramatically different terrain with Bitcoin mining playing a significant role as strengthening and hardening the resistance of the grid,” he said in the Texas Blockchain Summit.
Ted Cruz says bitcoin will stabilize Texas electric grid—here’s why he’s wrong

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) thinks he has found a way to stabilize Texas’ electric grid in case another deep freeze hits the state. He wants to use the power of bitcoin. “Because of the ability of bitcoin mining to turn on or off instantaneously, if you have a moment where you have a power shortage or a power crisis, whether it’s a freeze or some other natural disaster where power generation capacity goes down, that creates the capacity to instantaneously shift that energy to put it back on the grid,” Cruz told the Texas Blockchain Summit last week.
Sen. Ted Cruz discusses controversial topics for podcast at Texas A&M

United States Sen. Ted Cruz made an appearance on Texas A&M University’s campus for a second time in a week on Thursday. While the first appearance ended with him celebrating A&M’s win over Alabama at Kyle Field, the second was a gathering of around 700 people in Rudder Auditorium for a live episode of his podcast “Verdict with Ted Cruz” alongside his co-host Michael Knowles, a conservative media host at The Daily Wire.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz endorses Mo Brooks for U.S. Senate

Thursday, the 2022 U.S. Senate campaign for U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) announced it had earned the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). In the endorsement, Cruz asked his fellow conservatives to back Brooks. “Mo Brooks is a proven conservative who will fight to protect Alabama from Joe Biden’s...
Sen. Ted Cruz: “Flight delays due to Biden’s COVID policies”

Hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights are being cancelled or delayed due to air traffic control issues and disruptive weather. Southwest, headquartered in Dallas, says it has cancelled 28% of its flights and the delays are compounded by unexpected air traffic control issues and bad weather at Florida airports starting on Friday.
America is shorthanded in foreign affairs. Thanks, Ted Cruz.

This is a troubled time around the world. The pandemic has strained many governments, closing borders and threatening economies; authoritarianism is on the march; conflicts bring misery in Yemen and Ethiopia and elsewhere. It is not a good time for the United States to be shorthanded in foreign affairs. Yet...
El Salvador Mined its First Bitcoin Using Volcanic Energy

Nayib Bukele just confirmed that his country’s newly built volcanic mining facility has generated its first bit of Bitcoin. Nayib Bukele – president of El Salvador – recently took to Twitter with some mining numbers. It appears that the country’s developing volcanic mining facility has produced its first Bitcoin. Volcanic...
Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
Uber Freight boss warns US is entering shipping ‘Armageddon’

The supply chain bottlenecks that have become so disruptive as to merit presidential attention are either a systemic problem that will requires significant changes in how the shipping industry works or a political cudgel that can be weaponised against the Biden administration and its’ legislative agenda.Which one is it? That depends on who you ask.At the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, a combined 83 cargo ships were awaiting an opportunity to dock and offload nearly half a million standard-sized shipping containers, according to the Maritime Exchange of Southern California.The behemoth of a big boat backlog, experts say,...
Democrats 'protect' women by eliminating them

Democrats are constantly selling themselves as the “party of women.” Thanks to their messaging, millions of women believe them and vote accordingly. But the mask is about to slip. The Democratic-controlled House recently passed and the Senate has just introduced a bill that could rank among the most anti-woman and...
China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
