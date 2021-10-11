CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherfordton, NC

2 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $385,000

McDowell News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you need a separate living area for additional family members? This is the PERFECT home for your family! Privacy may be enjoyed from the massive deck that wraps around the home overlooking the 5-acre property with an unbelievable mountain view. The outdoor environment feels like an amazing retreat. Each level of this home has a large master suite, kitchen, den, dining area, and bathroom. Upstairs features oversized windows highlighting the view, a beautiful rock fireplace, and vaulted ceilings that open into a spacious kitchen/dining area with custom-made cabinetry. Each master suite is complete with a walk-in closet and a very spacious bathroom. The lower level has previously been used as an art/design studio. There would be plenty of space to add a third bedroom in the basement. It has an additional rock fireplace and laundry. This private community is located only 10 miles from Lake Lure and just 50 miles to all the culture Asheville has to offer.

mcdowellnews.com

