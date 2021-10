HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey has become a leader for the James Madison defense. Tucker-Dorsey is in his second season as a starting linebacker for the Dukes and he made the biggest play of his college football career in JMU’s win at New Hampshire this past Saturday. With JMU clinging to a two-point lead and UNH driving for the go-ahead field goal in the final minutes, Tucker-Dorsey intercepted a Bret Edwards pass to help secure a victory for James Madison. His performance against the Wildcats helped Tucker-Dorsey earn CAA Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors.

12 DAYS AGO