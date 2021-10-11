CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Madison women’s soccer gets blanked by Northeastern

Cover picture for the articleThe JMU women’s soccer team suffered a 1-0 loss at Northeastern on Sunday as the Dukes are now 4-7-1 and 1-2-0 in the CAA. The Huskies improve to 5-6-1 and 2-2-0 in league play. James Madison outshot NU 14-7 and they had 10 shots on goal compared to five for...

