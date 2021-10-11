James Madison women’s soccer gets blanked by Northeastern

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team finished their conference opener this afternoon with a thrilling double-overtime 1-1 draw. The Mountaineers opened up their conference play this afternoon with an intense double-overtime match against the University of St. Thomas. It was a match that required a lot of grit and toughness from the Mountaineers as they once again found themselves playing from behind after an unfortunate own goal scored in the first half. However, Schreiner continued to fight and put pressure on the Celts with multiple close shots on goal throughout the rest of the first half. As time ran down in the second half, the Mountaineers found themselves still down one goal and in need of something big, and that’s exactly what they got! With just under five minutes left to play, the Mountaineers broke free on a great run that ended with #28 Phebe Musasa finding the freshman #22 Matiana Cancino for a miracle game saving goal! This was Cancino’s first collegiate goal and it could not have come at a better time. As the clock ran out in regulation, the match went to its first overtime. Right away in the first overtime, Cancino almost put the game away with another goal, but the St. Thomas goalkeeper made a phenomenal save and kept the match alive. Finally, after another scoreless second overtime, the match was a called a draw with a final score of 1-1.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO