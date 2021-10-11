CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas, IA

NANCY L. CLARK

 5 days ago

POCAHONTAS — Nancy L. Clark, age 72, of Omaha, formerly of Pocahontas, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the Heritage at Sterling Ridge in Omaha, NE. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Pocahontas with Pastor John Mayer officiating. Burial will be in Summit Hill Cemetery in Pocahontas, Iowa. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas.

