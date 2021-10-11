India, China army talks to defuse border tensions fail
By ASHOK SHARMA - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
5 days ago
NEW DELHI (AP) — Talks between Indian and Chinese army commanders to disengage troops from key friction areas along their border have ended in a stalemate and failed to ease a 17-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes, the two sides said Monday. The continuing standoff means the...
While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
China and India on Monday blamed each other for the failure of high-level talks to ease tensions along a disputed Himalayan border between the nuclear-armed neighbours. Long said China had tried to ease tensions along the boundary area, but warned India "not to misjudge the situation" and to act "in good faith".
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan hopes tension between China and Taiwan will be resolved peacefully through dialogue, Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Tuesday, adding that his ministry would keep an eye on the widening military imbalance between Beijing and Taipei. The comment came as Taiwan’s premier said the island needed...
BANGKOK (AP) — After sending a record number of military aircraft to harass Taiwan over China’s National Day holiday, Beijing has toned down the saber rattling but tensions remain high, with the rhetoric and reasoning behind the exercises unchanged. Experts agree a direct conflict is unlikely at the moment, but...
The global energy crisis has extended its reach to China and India, two nations that have been in a long-running standoff amid rising tensions of military forces on the border, as the two regions' coal supply dwindles. Many of India's coal-fired power plants have reported critically low levels of inventory...
The latest round of talks between India and China have ended in acrimony and stalemate after the two Asian neighbours failed to reach a breakthrough to avoid a repeat of potential deadly high-altitude clashes in the Himalayas.New Delhi and Beijing issued accusatory press statements after senior military commander talks on Sunday, aimed at diffusing a 17-month long stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a loosely demarcated border between India and China.China blamed India for persisting in its “unreasonable and unrealistic demands” and asked India to cherish the “hard-won situation in China-India border areas.”And India accused China of attempting...
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates says challenging China on its human rights record as Beijing prepares to host the 2022 Winter Games is “not in our remit." There has been widespread criticism of Beijing’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the northwest China region of...
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Esperita García de Perez got her first vaccination against COVID-19 in May. That, along with her Catholic faith, made her feel better protected against the virus, and she had hoped to get her second shot of the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine a few weeks later. But...
BEIJING (AP) — China's Shenzhou-13 spacecraft carrying three Chinese astronauts docked Saturday at its space station, kicking off a record-setting six-month stay as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost. The spacecraft was launched by a Long March-2F rocket at 12:23 a.m. Saturday and docked with the Tianhe...
The United States and Greece signed a deal Thursday expanding their defense cooperation agreement to grant U.S. forces broader use of Greek bases, as that nation deals with tensions between it and neighboring Turkey The deal, signed in Washington by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, will allow U.S. forces to train and operate "in an expanded capacity" at four additional bases in Greece, Dendias said.“This is not an agreement…against anybody else,” Dendias said in an interview with The Associated Press after the signing ceremony, although he noted the new agreement put a U.S....
The EU envoy charged with coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, met Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri in Tehran on Thursday, the Iranian ministry said. Bagheri, in charge of the nuclear file for Iran, tweeted that the meeting would include talks about the "removal of cruel sanctions".
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry said a Russian warship on Friday prevented a U.S. Navy destroyer from what it described as an attempt to intrude into Russia’s territorial waters in the Sea of Japan. Hours later, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command called the Russian statement false and said the ships' interaction...
A bitter transatlantic rift is over, the European Union's top diplomat declared Friday, a month after France was infuriated with the United States over losing a massive submarine contract in Australia. France last month recalled its ambassadors, accusing the United States of deceit and Australia of backstabbing, after Canberra scrapped a multi-billion-dollar contract for French conventional submarines.
Eight countries and the EU diplomatic chief on Friday urged the Myanmar junta to let a regional special envoy meet ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The military authorities have said they will not allow ASEAN special envoy Erywan Yusof to meet anyone currently on trial, which includes Suu Kyi.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Beleaguered business owners and families separated by COVID-19 restrictions rejoiced Wednesday after the U.S. said it will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze. Travel across land borders from Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to workers whose jobs...
Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved the lower house of parliament Thursday, paving the way for Oct. 31 national elections.Kishida says he is seeking the public’s mandate for his policies after being elected by parliament as prime minister only 10 days ago to replace Yoshihide Suga.Tadamori Oshima, the speaker of the house, announced the dissolution of the more powerful of the two parliamentary chambers at a plenary session.The last lower house election was held in 2017 under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
The European Union's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said Friday he was "ready" to meet Iranian leaders in Brussels as part of efforts to revive the faltering 2015 nuclear deal, but warned Tehran it was time to fully return to the negotiating table.
Wrapping up a trip to Washington, Borrell also brushed aside the notion of a "Plan B," or a possible military option as suggested this week by the United States and Israel, should Tehran fail to rejoin the accord aimed at keeping it from developing nuclear weapons.
"I know that the Iranians want to have some kind of previous talks with me as coordinator and with some members of the board of the JCPOA," Borrell told reporters, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal is formally known.
"I'm ready, I'm ready to do that," said Borrell. "But time is pressing."
The United Nations Security Council extended the UN mission in Haiti by nine months on Friday after an 11th-hour compromise was struck between western powers and China.
The council passed a resolution extending the mandate by less than the one-year that the United States had sought but more than the six months Beijing wanted.
The proposal was passed unanimously by 15 votes to zero.
The vote came shortly after 6:00 pm (2200 GMT), just hours before the political mission was due to expire, extending it to 15 July, 2022.
Comments / 0