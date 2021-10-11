CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, VA

3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $319,950

Franklin News Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautifully maintained four square in downtown Vinton with hard to find Residential Business Zoning. First floor was most recently used as office space and second floor was a residence. Walk up attic and unfinished basement. Covered carport on side of picturesque front porch with views of Vinton and surrounding mountains. Additional off street parking at rear of property. Incredible original wood trim work and lots of hardwood floors. Second floor has additional kitchen and full bath with entrance that can be separated from main floor. Location is half a block from new Roanoke County Library and quick stroll to all the downtown restaurants and entertainment in Vinton. Laundry room on main floor and in basement.

