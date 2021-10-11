4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $483,000

Gracious and spacious light filled semi custom Harbor Pines home...4bed/3.5 bath walking distance to the golf course...this location offers the best of all worlds! 10 minutes to a beach, two minutes to a well run club with delicious dining and events set against the backdrop of Harbor Pines gorgeous greens.. Shopping areas, schools and other points of interest are just as convenient. Lush lawns with loads of privacy... walk out your door to enjoy nature... Renewed and move in ready for you... New stucco with 7 yr warranty. Open and easy floor plan to make your own... Two hvac zones, two hot water heaters, room for an office, gym, storage.. Pack your bags and live the country club life...this house is waiting for you to make it your home!