Texas A&M soccer team falls to Ole Miss 2-0

myaggienation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Miss’ Channing Foster scored a pair of goals to lift the Rebel soccer team to a 2-0 Southeastern Conference victory over Texas A&M on Sunday at Ellis Field. The opportunistic Rebels (10-2-2, 5-1-0) had only a pair of shots on goal in beating the Aggies (6-7-1, 2-4-0). Foster scored on a throw-in assist by Taylor Radecki in the 52nd minute and she added her second goal in the 85th minute with an assist from Ramsey Davis. Ashley Orkus picked up the shutout in goal.

