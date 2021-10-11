Loud minority ignores leaders' good work

I read with surprise and alarm the Daily Herald article about the disrespectful and threatening behavior of a vocal minority of parents. For a certain segment of the population, there seems to be a strong correlation between ignorance and the volume with which it is expressed. As a longtime League of Women Voters member who has organized and moderated candidate forums, I see the civic interest and hard work displayed by so many candidates who volunteer their time to give back to their communities. It is a shame to see their good intentions and efforts repaid by such incivility.