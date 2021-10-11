CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Salem, WI

3 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $389,000

La Crosse Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST SALEM HOME FOR SALE! This three bedroom, two bath ranch home is just four blocks from West Salem Schools located in Lake Neshonocsubdivision. This ideal home features almost 1700 square feet of an open floor plan with beautiful quartz countertops, island and backsplash in the updated kitchen, gas fireplace with natural barn board accents, vaulted ceilings, Alexa/app controlledsmart switches for lights, main floor laundry, three car attached garage & Amish built storage shed, large partially covered deck, and all within walking distance of the schools and park! There is a full basement that is framed for two more bedrooms with egresswindows and a bathroom plumbed for expansion. It is a must see and will sell fast! Call to schedule a showing!

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

Biden administration again asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration said Friday it will once again ask the Supreme Court to put a hold on the Texas law that bans abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy. "The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit's stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8," said Anthony Coley, the department's chief spokesman.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Oct 16 (Reuters) - NASA launched a first-of-its kind mission on Saturday to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids, two large clusters of space rocks that scientists believe are remnants of primordial material that formed the solar system's outer planets. The space probe, dubbed Lucy and packed inside a special cargo capsule,...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
West Salem, WI
City
Salem, WI
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ideal Home#Amish#Bedroom Home#West Salem Home For Sale#Alexa

Comments / 0

Community Policy