Eye-popping tax figures

 5 days ago

An unbelievable double property tax heist is under way in McHenry Township, one by the township and one by the township road district. There are two distinct governments in a township, each with its own taxing authority. With 1,433 units, Illinois has the most township governments and Township Road Districts in the nation.

San Mateo Daily Journal

San Mateo eyes tax increases

As San Mateo deals with a structural deficit and COVID-19 financial impacts that will reduce its rainy day reserve, the City Council is considering tax increases and billboard advertisements to help raise funds. At its Oct. 4 study session, the council expressed interest in conducting public polling on local ballot...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1

Are you one of the people who could get a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400?

The American Rescue Plan Act has provided Americans with many checks and tax credits as relief from the pandemic. Many people say a fourth check is necessary. Specifically, for senior citizens. The group called The Senior Citizens League is pushing to get another $1,400 sent out senior citizens. While seniors...
ITHACA, NY
9News

IRS is sending checks to millions of Americans starting Friday

The October installment of the advanced child tax credit payment is set to start hitting bank accounts via direct deposit and through the mail on Friday. The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Eligible families who did not opt-out will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per older child.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Petition for Monthly $2,000 Nears 3 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks of $2,000 is nearing its goal of 3 million signatures, as COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to decline across the U.S. following a summer surge. But while petitions for cash payments continue to gain traction online, that support isn't translating to pressure on members of Congress.
BUSINESS
foxbaltimore.com

New stimulus payments arrive Friday. Here's how many more payments are coming.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New stimulus payments will arrive in bank accounts by the end of the week - specifically, October 15. This payment was made possible by the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March. This same plan sent a $1,400 payment directly to most Americans. It was the third stimulus payment of its kind.
BALTIMORE, MD
Economy
Daily Herald

Board can set up fund for miscellaneous purchases

Q: My condo board has a question for your column. With meetings every other month, my board recently experienced a conundrum. We diligently work toward taking all actions in open board meetings. We approved a purchase for our workout room. Pricing increased following the meeting, and the amount approved by the board was less than the actual cost. To follow the letter of the law, we would have to wait two months to act.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Herald

Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant. Greenidge Generation runs a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
realtybiznews.com

This is No Longer a Housing Boom or a Housing Bubble

We’ve had the makings of a housing bubble for more than a year and a half. The basic ingredient for a bubble is when demand for homes exceeds the actual supply. What we do not have is the ingredient for a housing bust, which is when the demand decreases and the supply increases.
REAL ESTATE
