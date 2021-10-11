Eye-popping tax figures

Pursuant to the Illinois Self-Service Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the storage facility listed below will sell at public auction the personal property in the below listed occupants' leased spaces to satisfy the owner's lien. The personal property stored therein by the following occupants may include but is not limited to general household, office and personal items, furniture, boxes, clothes, and appliances. The unit will be sold at public auction through online auction services of https://www.storageauctions.com with bids opening at 10:30 AM on 11/01/2021 and closing at 9:30 AM on 11/15//2021. Strovo Management LLC d/b/a Hobson Storage 6807 Hobson Valley Drive Woodridge, IL. Phone 630-964-4047 Unit # F15B Customer Name: Darral Edwin Published in Daily Herald October 16, 23, 2021 (4571961) , posted 10/16/2021.

