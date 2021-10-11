3 Bedroom Home in Rocky Mount - $213,500
Perfect mountain retreat! This home sits on almost 1.5 acres of tree lined privacy but yet in the perfect location just minutes from town. Situated between Rocky Mount and Boones Mill this home offers all the amenities at your fingertips while still enjoying the serenity of privacy. This 3Bedroom, 2 Bathroom has an open living room with gorgeous floor to ceiling fireplace and big windows. The large basement has plenty of room for expansion!thefranklinnewspost.com
Comments / 0