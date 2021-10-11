CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's trade minister to meet Chinese counterpart on Tuesday

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
NEW DELHI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal will have a one-on-one meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday at the G-20 summit in Italy, the government said in a statement.

Goyal will also meet other trade ministers, including those from the United States, South Korea, Australia, South Africa, Brazil, and Canada, among others, the statement said on Monday.

Relations between India and China have been strained due to border related issues.

