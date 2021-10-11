3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $225,000

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage in walking distance to downtown Gibsonville shops and restaurants- access to Burlington and Greensboro. This home features a private, fenced backyard with a koi pond, 12x16 wired storage building and 8x12 wired greenhouse as well as 12 x 24 patio with pergola! A spacious interior features upgraded kitchen countertops and appliances, gas logs, remodeled bathroom and ceiling fans with built-in bookcase in den. Spiral staircase leads to finished attic (not climate-controlled) with separate entrance to an upper balcony/deck and stairs (not included in heated square footage)- perfect for storage or flex space. Gas dryer will convey. Home is being sold as is!