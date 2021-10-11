Is Estonia v Wales on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Wales face a trip to Estonia tonight in a must-win qualifier for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Rob Page’s men could only manage a goalless draw with the Estonians when they faced each other in Cardiff last month, and they will need a significantly improved performance here to earn three points.

Belgium are comfortably top of Group E with 16 points from six matches, with Wales third on eight points having played five, putting them behind the Czech Republic on goal difference.

Finishing second would give Wales a shot at qualifying via Uefa’s play-off system, but with the Belgians to play in the final match of the group in November, taking maximum points here is crucial.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Monday 11 October, taking place at the A. Le Coq Arena in Talinn, Estonia.

How can I watch it?

Estonia v Wales will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event in the UK from 7pm. It will also air on S4C in Wales.

Confirmed line-ups

Estonia: Hein, Pikk, Kuusk, Tamm, Paskotsi, Teniste, Mets, Kait, Vassiljev, Sorga, Zenjov

Wales: Ward, Roberts, Rodon, Mepham, Thomas, Ampadu, Allen, Ramsey, James, Wilson, Moore

Odds

Estonia: 5/1

Draw: 14/5

Wales: 8/15

Prediction

Wales simply must improve on that goalless draw with the Estonians back in September, and are unquestionably the stronger side on paper. 2-0to the Welsh, here.