CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Estonia v Wales live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV tonight

By Dan Austin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Tpf4_0cNOk9EE00

A Monday-night trip to Estonia is the prospect facing a Wales side in desperate need of a win to give themselves a strong chance of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Rob Page’s men drew disappointingly with tonight’s opponents back in September and failed to beat Group E rivals the Czech Republic on Friday evening, too, leaving them behind the Czechs in third place on goal difference.

Belgium lead the way and are already guaranteed automatic qualification, with a play-off spot open to whoever snares second spot.

Wales have played one fixture fewer than the Czechs, and need to take advantage here to give themselves a cushion going into the final round of matches in November.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Monday 11 October, taking place at the A. Le Coq Arena in Talinn, Estonia.

How can I watch it?

Estonia v Wales will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event in the UK from 7pm. It will also air on S4C in Wales.

Confirmed line-ups

Estonia: Hein, Pikk, Kuusk, Tamm, Paskotsi, Teniste, Mets, Kait, Vassiljev, Sorga, Zenjov

Wales: Ward, Roberts, Rodon, Mepham, Thomas, Ampadu, Allen, Ramsey, James, Wilson, Moore

Odds

Estonia: 5/1

Draw: 14/5

Wales: 8/15

Prediction

Wales simply must improve on that goalless draw with the Estonians back in September, and are unquestionably the stronger side on paper. 2-0to the Welsh, here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Italy v Belgium live stream: How to watch Nations League third-place play-off online and on TV

Italy take on Belgium in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday afternoon, in a repeat of the EURO 2020 quarter-final.The Italians were the winners on that night on their way to winning the entire tournament, but lost to Spain in the Nations League semi-final earlier this week, meaning they missed out on a place in the final of Europe’s newest international competition.Belgium, meanwhile, threw away a two-goal lead against France, ultimately losing 3-2 thanks to a stoppage-time winner from AC Milan full-back Théo Hernandez.When is kick-off?The match kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 10 October, taking place at...
SOCCER
rugbyworld.com

Leicester v Saracens live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online

Leicester v Saracens live stream: How to watch the Premiership match online. England fly-halves and good friends George Ford and Owen Farrell will go head-to-head at Welford Road this afternoon when Leicester Tigers host Saracens. Farrell will be playing his first game since the British & Irish Lions tour, as...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Page
The Independent

Australia batsman Will Pucovski takes another blow to the head

Concerns over Will Pucovski are growing after it was reported that the opening batter is experiencing concussion symptoms again a week after taking a blow to the head in training. It is believed the 23-year-old, who has been tipped to open the batting for Australia in this winter’s Ashes series...
SPORTS
thestreamable.com

How to Watch USMNT vs Jamaica - World Cup Qualifier Live Online Without Cable

The US Men’s National Soccer Team’s quest for the World Cup continues with a match against CONCACAF rival Jamaica. Points are at a premium, and a win here would help the USMNT’s case for making the World Cup, as they’re currently tied with Canada and two points behind Mexico in the table. Can the US nab three valuable points from Jamaica? Or will the Jamaicans play spoiler to the US’ World Cup plans? Find out this Thursday, October 7.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Tv Tonight#2022 Fifa World Cup#Group E#Czechs#Sky Sports Football#Estonians#Welsh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Germany vs. Romania FREE LIVE STREAM (10/8/21): Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying online | Time, USA TV, channel

Germany faces Romania in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, October 8, 2021 (10/8/21). Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV (spanish-language feed only) or with ESPN+. Sign up for the subscription service, which will stream a majority of Europe’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, here.
UEFA
The Independent

Liverpool team news: Diogo Jota doubtful for Watford clash as Reds’ selection issues mount up

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Watford after he was sent home early from international duty.The 24-year-old returned to Merseyside before Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on Tuesday, having not trained with the squad since being left out of the weekend friendly win over Qatar due to a muscle injury.“Diogo Jota was dismissed by the national team manager Fernando Santos, after being considered unavailable by the FPF Health and Performance Unit to face Luxembourg, in a meeting to be held this Tuesday,” said a statement from the Portuguese Football Federation.“The Liverpool player, who has already left the stage of the National Team, has done conditioning work since the beginning of the international break, having also missed the match against Qatar.”Liverpool’s match at Vicarage Road could also see them line up without goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho, as the pair are not due to arrive back in England from Brazil duty until late on Friday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When can England qualify for the 2022 World Cup?

England need four points from their final two games to guarantee their place at the 2022 World Cup.The 1-1 draw with Hungary has taken Gareth Southgate's side to within one game of reaching finals in Qatar, though their qualifying campaign is likely to go down to the wire.England will secure their place at next year's tournament if they beat Albania at Wembley next month and Poland drop points.A draw will also be enough to progress if Poland lose, with Southgate’s side currently three points clear at the top of Group I.However, given that Poland travel to 156th-ranked Andorra, any result...
SOCCER
AFP

Denmark book World Cup ticket as England are held

Denmark became the second team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals when they beat Austria by a single goal on Tuesday as England were frustrated by Hungary at Wembley. Joakim Maehle scored in the 53rd minute to send the Danes to Qatar as they build on their surprise run at Euro 2020 this summer when they reached the semi-finals. "You can only dream about things like this," said Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. "It's crazy. This is huge for me, it's huge for the team, for Danish football and for Denmark. With the age and quality we have, we will only keep growing." The Danes join Germany, who qualified on Monday, in the finals. Host nation Qatar qualify automatically.
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

287K+
Followers
121K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy