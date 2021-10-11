Estonia v Wales live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV tonight

A Monday-night trip to Estonia is the prospect facing a Wales side in desperate need of a win to give themselves a strong chance of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Rob Page’s men drew disappointingly with tonight’s opponents back in September and failed to beat Group E rivals the Czech Republic on Friday evening, too, leaving them behind the Czechs in third place on goal difference.

Belgium lead the way and are already guaranteed automatic qualification, with a play-off spot open to whoever snares second spot.

Wales have played one fixture fewer than the Czechs, and need to take advantage here to give themselves a cushion going into the final round of matches in November.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Monday 11 October, taking place at the A. Le Coq Arena in Talinn, Estonia.

How can I watch it?

Estonia v Wales will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event in the UK from 7pm. It will also air on S4C in Wales.

Confirmed line-ups

Estonia: Hein, Pikk, Kuusk, Tamm, Paskotsi, Teniste, Mets, Kait, Vassiljev, Sorga, Zenjov

Wales: Ward, Roberts, Rodon, Mepham, Thomas, Ampadu, Allen, Ramsey, James, Wilson, Moore

Odds

Estonia: 5/1

Draw: 14/5

Wales: 8/15

Prediction

Wales simply must improve on that goalless draw with the Estonians back in September, and are unquestionably the stronger side on paper. 2-0to the Welsh, here.