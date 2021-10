ZEELAND — For Zeeland East (5-3), it was death by a thousand cuts Friday night. Their cross-campus rival, Zeeland West (5-2), ran inside, outside and around them all night Friday en route to a 48-21 win. But it wasn't big plays that helped them earn the victory. West gained five or six yards seemingly every time they touched the ball, and moved methodically downfield for most of the game on long sustained drives. A big reason for that was because the Dux utterly dominated up front all night.

ZEELAND, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO