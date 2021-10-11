NFL International London Combine Invites: Offensive Players
Earlier this month, the NFL announced 44 invited athletes to its October 12th International Combine at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. These players, among others, are competing for a chance to be selected as part of the NFL International Pathway Program. Instituted in 2017, the program aims to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.www.americanfootballinternational.com
