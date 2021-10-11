CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL International London Combine Invites: Offensive Players

By Alex Malchow
americanfootballinternational.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, the NFL announced 44 invited athletes to its October 12th International Combine at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. These players, among others, are competing for a chance to be selected as part of the NFL International Pathway Program. Instituted in 2017, the program aims to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.

www.americanfootballinternational.com

BBC

NFL International Series 2021: All you need to know before London games

Watch the 2021 NFL International Series on the BBC. Atlanta Falcons v New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Sunday, 10 October Kick-off 14:30 BST Coverage: Extended TV highlights, video clips and live text commentary (TV highlights available from 22:05 BST on Red Button, BBC Sport website & app, and BBC One and iPlayer from 00:35 on Monday)
NFL
New York Post

NFL back in London with league on verge of adding more international games

LONDON — The NFL will make its return here on Sunday when the Jets face the Falcons after a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL will stage two games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the Jaguars and Dolphins facing off next week. It is the end of a long journey back for the NFL, one that was overseen by Chris Halpin, the NFL’s Chief Strategy & Growth Officer.
NFL
newstalkflorida.com

Weekend Entertainment: The NFL Is Back In London

The league is staging a game in London for the first time in two years. For the first time in nearly two years, the National Football League is taking the show on the road with the Atlanta Falcons playing the New York Jets in London, England. The NFL is going to see a different London than it did in 2019 as the COVID-19 pandemic tore through England. There is one other item that the NFL front office is monitoring closely. How is the breakup of England and the European Union doing and is England feeling the impact of the divorce economically as that could play a role down the road in NFL-England finances.
NFL
americanfootballinternational.com

NFL International: Three German cities in contention to host regular season game

The National Football League confirmed that three cities are in discussions to host regular-season games in Germany. The NFL, which has staged 29 games in London since 2007 and will play its 30th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 17, is aiming to find the most suitable partner city for a possible expansion of the International Series into Germany.
NFL
americanfootballinternational.com

ELF: Cologne Centurions announce Frank Roser as new HC

The Cologne Centurions of the European League of Football announced that 37-year-old Frank Roser will take over as the new head coach and offensive coordinator for the 2022 season. Roser comes to Cathedral city after coach Kirk Heidelberg stepped down following the most recent season. Centurions General Manager David Drane...
NFL
americanfootballinternational.com

Second NFL International Combine set for Monterrey, Mexico

The NFL has announced that it will be holding its second International Combine of the year on October 23 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. The league uses these combines to identify players for the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. In a statement, NFL Mexico and the ONEFA (Organización Nacional Estudiantil...
NFL

