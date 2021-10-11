NFL International London Combine Invites: Offensive Players

The league is staging a game in London for the first time in two years. For the first time in nearly two years, the National Football League is taking the show on the road with the Atlanta Falcons playing the New York Jets in London, England. The NFL is going to see a different London than it did in 2019 as the COVID-19 pandemic tore through England. There is one other item that the NFL front office is monitoring closely. How is the breakup of England and the European Union doing and is England feeling the impact of the divorce economically as that could play a role down the road in NFL-England finances.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO