DC boys have numbers to make it 3rd Region favorite

Daviess County’s Jack Quisenberry (6) heads the ball as Apollo’s Teranse Twihenya defends on Thursday during the 9th District Boys’ Championship game at Deer Park Field. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Daviess County goes into the 3rd Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament as the favorite, which is not a surprise considering its 17-1-4 record.

The Panthers are No. 3 in Kentucky according to the latest Maher Rankings.

That didn’t stop the Panthers from drawing into a quarterfinal game against Grayson County (6-10-2) on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CT at host Meade County.

“It is what it is, a quarterfinal is not ideal, but we have to do it,” DC coach Doug Sandifer said. “Then we turn around and play Ohio County the next night. Hopefully we have our legs under us if we get through the quarterfinal.”

DC has been very balanced scoring, with Sean Higgs leading the way with 15 goals and Tanner Andersen right there with 14 goals.

“We’re moving the ball, running off the ball well, everybody is for the most part is healthy,” Sandifer said. “I think we’re in a good spot other than having a quarterfinal game.”

Apollo also drew a quarterfinal game against Muhlenberg County which will be played at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

“The draw was pretty good, we got put on the opposite side of County, so we don’t have to worry about them yet, if we’re fortunate enough to advance,” Apollo coach Ryan Poirier said. “We know we’ve got to play hard no matter what. It is nice to play somebody we’ve played before.”

Apollo dropped Muhlenberg County 3-0 on September 30. The Eagles are 11-9. Muhlenberg is 6-9-2.

Ohio County (16-3-1) awaits the winner of Daviess-Grayson for a Tuesday semifinal at 5:30 p.m.

The Apollo-Muhlenberg winner will meet Meade County (12-6-2) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

The championship is Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Apollo is looking for the kind of performance it had in last Tuesday’s 9th District Tournament opener, a 4-0 win over Owensboro. Apollo followed that with a 10-0 loss to DC in the district championship game.

“Tuesday was really, really good. Thursday was really, really bad,” Poirier said. “We need to keep the play from Tuesday, the consistency, and chalk Thursday up to some nerves. We can’t do anything about it, we need to move along, but Thursday was not a statement of what we’ve been most of the year.

“Defensively been pretty solid all year, that’s one part of the game we could hang our hat on. Offensively we’ve been a lot better lately, we’ve got to come with a winning mentality.”

Harrison Bowman has 19 goals to lead the Eagles.

Ohio County has two players who have scored 22 goals each. Levi Hepner and Angel Sandria have put those numbers up for Ohio County. Christian Byrd has 16 goals for Ohio.