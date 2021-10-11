2 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $270,000

What a rare find. Sitting proudly on just over 4 private acres this property is ready to go. Updated and waiting for a new owner. Fresh paint and new carpet greet you the moment you walk inside. 2 large living spaces for you to enjoy, updated bathroom. Large 2-car garage. Freshly graded gravel lane and more. The 4 acres used to house horses and has a secured out building for your future use. Located just outside of Heyworth and only 12 minutes from Bloomington/Normal you get the best of both country living with city amenities just down the road. Heyworth school district. New deck on the exterior of the home over looks the land out back. Basement is perfect for storage. No next door or rear neighbors.