Summer Walker has announced her second album, Still Over It, with help from JT of City Girls. The "Playing Games" singer is promoting the project, to be released November 5, with a humorous trailer inspired by the cover of her 2019 platinum debut album, Over It, which featured her talking on the phone. In the clip, Summer's speaking with JT, who is incarcerated. The 28-year-old rapper was arrested in 2017 for identity theft on fraudulent credit card charges and sentenced to 24 months in federal prison.

