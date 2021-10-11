CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Lemon and White Chocolate Truffles

By RecipesGram
recipesgram.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese white chocolate lemon truffles are made in heaven! I mean…this must be the perfect dessert – no-bake and only 5 minutes to make! Plus, it includes just 5 ingredients. Easy, rich, and refreshing – delicious!. Servings 18. Ingredients:. 7 oz. white chocolate, chopped. 4 tablespoon unsalted butter. 2 tablespoon...

recipesgram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Best Pineapple Coconut Cake Recipe

Chef and recipe developer Michelle Morey considers this pineapple coconut cake "easy" to make, but fair warning, she is speaking with years of baking experience behind her, so don't worry if you're a bit intimidated by this recipe at first. Despite all of the steps, the ingredients can be found at most grocery stores, much of the recipe simply involves following package instructions, and there's even some room for covering up a mistake or two as you decorate the cake. Also, as soon as anyone takes a bite of this sweet, richly flavored dessert, they're not going to care if it looked picture-perfect before they ate it.
RECIPES
Mashed

Julia Child's Hard-Boiled Egg Trick Is Almost Impossible To Mess Up

Anyone who has ever made hard-boiled eggs has probably run into an issue or two while either cooking them or trying to peel them. Whether you drop them too hard and they crack and leak as they boil or you simply cannot peel them without nicking the egg white, hard-boiled eggs can be surprisingly difficult to deal with. While some people know to stick with older eggs to boil, they might not know why that is. According to Our Everday Life, it's all about how eggs age.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Chocolate#Powdered Sugar#Food Drink
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

Lemon Recipes

All of our favorite lemon recipes, all in one book! Muffins, quick breads, cookies, pies and more – they are all in there! Best lemon recipes that have been tested and approved by our families for many years. E-book can be downloaded immediately upon purchase. Printable recipe cards included at...
RECIPES
italianchoco.com

Tasty Chocolate Craving Cake

This Italian chocolate craving cake is ideal for all chocolate lovers! So rich, so creamy…simply delicious! Plus, really easy to prepare. Here is the recipe:. Preheat oven to 350°F/180°C/Gas Mark 4. Line an 8×8-in. baking pan with parchment paper and spray bottom and sides. Combine sugar, flour, cocoa powder, baking...
RECIPES
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Honey Lemon Chicken

Looking for a way to keep the kitchen clean while making a fantastic dinner?. Whip this recipe up anytime, and taste the southern hospitality as friends and family devour this delicious sticky chicken! It’ll be come a fast fave you’ll want to serve up at least once a week!. What...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
therecipecritic.com

Swiss Chicken Bake

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Creamy Swiss Chicken Bake is absolutely delicious. Chicken breasts are smothered in an easy-to-make Swiss cheese sauce, covered in crispy, seasoned breadcrumbs, then baked until bubbly. It’s an easy chicken casserole the whole family will love!
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Chocolate and Baileys Cupcakes

These Bailey’s chocolate cupcakes are delicious! They’re easy to make and yes, they were moist. The perfect treat for the weekend!. Preheat oven to 350°F/ 177°C/ Gas Mark 4 and line cupcake pan with cupcake liners. Beat butter and sugar until light in color and fluffy, about 3-4 minutes. Add...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

What Is Mincemeat?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Not as common in the U.S. as it is in Great Britain, mincemeat is a sweet, spiced fruit mixture usually used as pie filling. Mincemeat is typically associated with Christmas traditions, and November through the end of December is when you’ll see it available in jars at many grocery stores.
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Is White Chocolate Really Chocolate? Here's What You Need to Know About This Treat

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you like milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate, or all three, each of these confections can be enjoyed as is or used in baking and dessert making. You probably already have plenty of milk and dark chocolate-centric recipes that you make on the regular, but do you regularly bake with white chocolate? It has a sweet taste and creamy texture, but it's different from the rich, distinct flavors of its darker counterparts. This prompts the question: Is white chocolate really chocolate? Ahead, Megan Giller, an author and the founder of Chocolate Noise, which leads virtual chocolate tastings, gives us the answer.
FOOD & DRINKS
MindBodyGreen

No-Bake, 3-Ingredient Chocolate Truffle Recipe With Collagen

For a delicious no-bake recipe, try these three-ingredient chocolate truffles. They're so easy to prepare (just 10 minutes!), making them a delightful anytime project—be it last-minute dessert or fun weekend project. beauty & gut collagen+. The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*. ★ ★...
LIFESTYLE
recipesgram.com

Peanut Butter Frosting

A good frosting is has a great influence on the taste of the cake, cookie, or cupcake. This easy peanut butter frosting is so rich and delicious that you will definitely love it! Plus, its texture is so firm and stable that you can decorate your dessert as you want and make it look amazing! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Strawberry and White Chocolate Tiramisu (Coffee-Free)

This strawberry and white chocolate tiramisu or Italian: tiramisù alle fragole e chocolate bianco is so creamy, so fruity, and very delicious! It is one of my favorite spring-summer desserts. Refreshing and easy to prepare! Surprise your loved ones with this amazing treat for this quarantine weekend – they will adore it! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Telegraph

Blueberry lemon muffins recipe

These are so moist and flavourful. You can substitute any fruit, but blueberries are great because of their size. Just cut the other fruit into pea-size shapes. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/Gas 4. Line 18 or 19 holes of two muffin tins with paper liners. Lightly spritz the liners with cooking spray.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Italian Cappuccino Cheesecake

My husband likes the taste of a coffee so much – especially espresso – so I prepared him this delicious Italian cappuccino cheesecake for the weekend and he loved it!. This coffeehouse-inspired cheesecake is creamy, light, and not overly sweet. Here is the recipe:. Servings 10 to 12. Ingredients:. For...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Chocolate bloom in chocolate loaves

If chocolate blooms when in contact with moisture it would stand to reason why it's less susceptible to blooming when baked in cookies. Cookies being dryer and bread being more moist. You could try lowering the hydration of the dough if you think it's too high and/or baking for a bit longer. I also understand to prevent blooming it should be stored at cooler temperatures. You could always try a different brand of chocolate chips to see if their process for making chocolate will produce different results when baked in a bread.
FOOD & DRINKS
kotatv.com

Cooking with Eric - White Chocolate Raspberry Muffins

Closure of a North Dakota photography company impacting Black Hills wedding industry. Planning a wedding is no small feat but what happens when after months of planning and working with vendors, your photographer closes its doors with no warning. Updated: 8 hours ago. United Way highlights the ways they give...
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Whipped Snowy Coconut Cream

This whipped coconut cream can be ideal frosting for many spring-summer recipes. Delicious, creamy, and elegant! Pina colada cocktail and mini cupcakes with whipped coconut cream frosting are totally my jam! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 14 ounces (1 can) coconut milk, cooled. 1-2 tablespoon maple syrup. 1 teaspoon vanilla...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy