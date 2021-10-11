Lemon and White Chocolate Truffles

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you like milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate, or all three, each of these confections can be enjoyed as is or used in baking and dessert making. You probably already have plenty of milk and dark chocolate-centric recipes that you make on the regular, but do you regularly bake with white chocolate? It has a sweet taste and creamy texture, but it's different from the rich, distinct flavors of its darker counterparts. This prompts the question: Is white chocolate really chocolate? Ahead, Megan Giller, an author and the founder of Chocolate Noise, which leads virtual chocolate tastings, gives us the answer.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO