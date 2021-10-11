USD 475 monthly board meeting held

Geary County Schools USD 475 Board of Education held a meeting on Monday at the Mary E. Devin Center for Education Support. The meeting began with Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston recognizing Eisenhower Elementary School, Seitz Elementary School, and Fort Riley Middle School’s principals and Point of Contacts for their work in implementing a pilot of the Purple Star Schools Program, making Geary County Schools the very first school district in the state of Kansas to do so. Dr. Eggleston will continue recognizing schools throughout the rest of the year at the upcoming Board of Education meetings.