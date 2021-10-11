CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geary County, KS

USD 475 monthly board meeting held

By Special to the Union
Junction City Daily Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeary County Schools USD 475 Board of Education held a meeting on Monday at the Mary E. Devin Center for Education Support. The meeting began with Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston recognizing Eisenhower Elementary School, Seitz Elementary School, and Fort Riley Middle School’s principals and Point of Contacts for their work in implementing a pilot of the Purple Star Schools Program, making Geary County Schools the very first school district in the state of Kansas to do so. Dr. Eggleston will continue recognizing schools throughout the rest of the year at the upcoming Board of Education meetings.

www.junctioncityunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
County
Geary County, KS
Geary County, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
Geary County, KS
Government
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#City High#Seitz Elementary School#The Board Of Education#Strategic Plan#Usac

Comments / 0

Community Policy