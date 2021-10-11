CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DWP Introduces Fully-online Option for Hunter Education Certification

By Special to the Union
Junction City Daily Union
 5 days ago

PRATT – For the first time ever, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is offering a fully-online Hunter Education course for prospective hunters aged 16 and older. Upon successful completion of the self-paced course, students will be issued a Kansas Hunter Education Certificate, allowing them to purchase hunting licenses and permits, and be eligible to hunt without the direct supervision of a licensed adult in Kansas.

