5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $349,900

Wonderful Opportunity to own a 5BR/3.5Bath home in Palmetto Shore subdivision with lake views. Hardwoods in all living areas, tiled baths and mudroom. Mudroom is oversized with built in coat rack and storage. Washer & Dryer are just off of mudroom but are closed off for privacy. Tankless gas water heater, NEW windows and doors! Smooth ceiling in all rooms. Gourmet kitchen features gas range, granite, stainless appliances, and a large center island. 2 master bedrooms with one up and one down. 3/4 Acre lot with lots of privacy. Fenced in large chlorine pool with Palm Trees and newly landscaped. Home also has workshop attached to the home with garage door. Home has been partially updated with Smart Home technology. Shows Well!!