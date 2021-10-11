CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

1 Bedroom Home in Bonner - $279,000

Missoulian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Missoula's Blackfoot River Valley. This wonderfully unique property will appeal to a wide variety of buyers. It is on the market for the first time since it was built in 2011. Inside the walls of this 1500 sq ft metal-sided building is a very nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 29x30 attached shop/garage. The property is located just 3+ miles outside of Bonner, off HWY 200, an easy commute to Missoula. It comes with walking access to the Blackfoot River via a 10 ft wide recorded easement. Here is an opportunity to have your own get-away in a quiet subdivision with that ''deep in the woods'' feel. It is a well-maintained property on a half-acre lot. Truly, this is the best buy in Missoula County. Make an appointment to see it soon. You'll be glad you did.

missoulian.com

Community Policy