70+ best pics from Cowboys' 44-20 dismantling of New York Giants

10. DOWNSIZED GIANTS - Injuries significantly shrunk the Giants. The Cowboys entered Sunday the better, more talented team playing at home. Their advantage grew immense in the first half. The Giants, who came in 1-3 and without two of their leading receivers (Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton), lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a sprained ankle in the first quarter and quarterback Daniel Jones to a concussion in the second. Without their top three offensive weapons - they also lost receiver Kenny Golladay to a knee injury - the Giants were forced to resort to Mike Glennon at quarterback and Devontae Booker at running back. In other words, not enough firepower for the best team in the NFC East.

