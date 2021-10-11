70+ best pics from Cowboys' 44-20 dismantling of New York Giants
The Dallas Cowboys took a while to get going, but once they did it was another business-as-usual blowout on Sunday. This time, it was the divisional rival New York Giants playing the role of their victims. The Cowboys’ defense came away with two more turnovers, while the offense ran for over 200 yards once again. Quarterback Dak Prescott said he was in a bit of a mental fog, playing the Giants on the one-year anniversary of his horrific leg injury.cowboyswire.usatoday.com
