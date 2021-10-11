CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

70+ best pics from Cowboys' 44-20 dismantling of New York Giants

By K.D. Drummond
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys took a while to get going, but once they did it was another business-as-usual blowout on Sunday. This time, it was the divisional rival New York Giants playing the role of their victims. The Cowboys’ defense came away with two more turnovers, while the offense ran for over 200 yards once again. Quarterback Dak Prescott said he was in a bit of a mental fog, playing the Giants on the one-year anniversary of his horrific leg injury.

cowboyswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Cowboys vs. Giants Fight

Last Sunday, a fight broke out between New York Giants rookie wideout Kadarius Toney and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Damontae Kazee. Toney was ultimately ejected for throwing a punch at Kazee. It was unfortunate that Toney lost his composure and threw a punch at Kazee because it overshadowed his performance...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
nfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Make Three Roster Moves

Michael Gehlken reports that the Dallas Cowboys are signing TE Jeremy Sprinkle and FB Nick Ralston to their active roster, as both players are out of standard elevations this season. Gehlken reports that Ralston’s deal will be a two-year contract. Gehlken is also reporting that the team is waiving T...
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants lose 44-20, suffer injuries against Dallas Cowboys

The New York Giants fell short in their Week Five matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants’ record falls to 1-4 after their 44-20 loss to Dallas. The Giants lost in more than one way today. They lost the game but also lost multiple key players to injury. Daniel Jones (concussion), Saquon Barkley (ankle), Kenny Golladay (knee), and Rodarius Williams (knee) all suffered injuries during today’s contest that kept them OUT for the game. Updates to come, but seemingly every injury was significant.
NFL
KEYT

Prescott, Cowboys beat Giants 44-20 year after ankle injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes the day before the one-year anniversary of his severe ankle injury in the same stadium against the same opponent, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 44-20. The already injury-plagued Giants lost running back Saquon Barkley to an apparent ankle sprain in the first quarter and quarterback Daniel Jones to a concussion in the second quarter. The Cowboys have won four in a row since a loss to Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay in the opener. The Giants lost coming off their first victory.
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants Week 5 Opponent Breakdown: Dallas Cowboys Defense

The Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn at the end of the 2020 season, and he replaced Mike Nolan as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. Tasked with fixing a historically bad defense that ranked 28th in points allowed, 23rd in yards allowed, and 31st in rushing yards allowed at 158.8 yards per game, Quinn has made strides.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
USA Today

Stock up, down after Giants' 44-20 loss to Cowboys

Last week, the New York Giants were world beaters after they pulled off the upset of a lifetime against the New Orleans Saints. One week later, the Giants went right back into the basement of the NFL with an absolute beating at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, as they seemed to suffer an injury at every end of the 44-20 game.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Game Recap: Cowboys Dominate Giants, 44-20

Can you feel sorry for an NFC East rival? Should that be allowed?. The Dallas Cowboys already came into their matchup against the New York Giants as the better team on paper, but when an already banged up Giants squad then lost quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Gollady to injury, the task for the visitors seemed a tough one, to say the least.
NFL
Big Blue View

Cowboys 44, Giants 20: 5 things we learned from the nightmare in Dallas

It’s difficult to overstate just how bad the New York Giants 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys was. It isn’t just the lopsided loss that was bad, but how it happened. The Giants came into the game beat up and desperately needing a win to build on a surprise victory over the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Said And Done#American Football#The Associated Press#Usa Today Images
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants lose to Cowboys, 44-20: Instant analysis

A wild day in the NFL’s one o’clock window was the precursor for an NFC East showdown between the rejuvenated Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants, a team hoping to keep their recent positive momentum going. All of the goodwill the Giants earned after their comeback win in New...
NFL
chatsports.com

Predicting the Cowboys Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants

The Dallas Cowboys enter the final game of their home stretch as a seven point favorite (DraftKings Sportsbook) behind their three-game winning streak. But in a divisional game such as this one, anything can happen. No one would have expected the Giants to play spoiler in the Saints’ return to the Superdome.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game Recap: Cowboys win 4th straight as Elliott, defense pummel Giants 44-20

The Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s contest with a chance to create some distance between themselves and their division rivals. Facing off against the one-win Giants, the team also got a boost from the early game as the Washington Football Team fell to the New Orleans Saints. A victory in the early evening would give Dallas a two-game division lead over them and the Philadelphia Eagles, who Dallas defeated two weeks prior. It wasn’t a pretty effort overall, but there were enough attractive plays to piece together a double-digit victory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

Cowboys 44, Giants 20: Top 10 Whitty Observations

10. DOWNSIZED GIANTS - Injuries significantly shrunk the Giants. The Cowboys entered Sunday the better, more talented team playing at home. Their advantage grew immense in the first half. The Giants, who came in 1-3 and without two of their leading receivers (Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton), lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a sprained ankle in the first quarter and quarterback Daniel Jones to a concussion in the second. Without their top three offensive weapons - they also lost receiver Kenny Golladay to a knee injury - the Giants were forced to resort to Mike Glennon at quarterback and Devontae Booker at running back. In other words, not enough firepower for the best team in the NFC East.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy