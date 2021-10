The Iraqi protesters point to the smiling photo of their friend Ahmad, 26, who was stabbed to death last year during anti-government rallies, when asked why they are boycotting Sunday’s early election.Sitting on the floor of one of their homes in the simmering city of Nassiriya, the young men also cite the disappearance of their other friend Sajjad al-Iraqi, a prominent local activist. He was kidnapped at gunpoint by unknown armed groups last September and is still missing.The election, taking place seven months early, was a key demand of Iraq’s Tishreen uprising which erupted in October 2019 when hundreds of...

ADVOCACY ・ 7 DAYS AGO