One dead, 17 injured at Chile protest

Thousands of people protested at Italian ports and across towns and cities Friday against the introduction of one of the world's toughest Covid pass regimes, but fears of widespread disruption failed to materialise. More than 6,500 people demonstrated at the northeastern port of Trieste, according to local officials, although regional president Massimiliano Fedriga stressed "the port is working". Delays were reported at the northwestern port of Genoa, where about 300 people blocked an entrance, while small protests were held across the country against the extension of the coronavirus pass to all workplaces. But the crowd numbers were limited and threats of blockades, economic chaos and even violence -- after clashes between far-right activists and police in Rome last Saturday -- failed to materialise.

