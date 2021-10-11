CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rested Posey primed for deep playoff run

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- When the Giants decided to take a conservative approach to Buster Posey’s workload during the regular season, they did so with an eye toward October. Realizing a healthy Posey would be key to fulfilling their goal of playing meaningful baseball as deep into the season as possible, the Giants stayed disciplined with their 34-year-old catcher’s usage, typically starting him only two out of every three games to give him the best chance to stay fresh and productive down the stretch.

www.mlb.com

Let’s get this out of the way: If he remains healthy, the San Francisco Giants are going to exercise their $22 million club option to keep All-Star catcher Buster Posey for 2022. They have a standard five days after the World Series to do so. In Posey’s case, they can negotiate a longer extension or pay him a $3 million buyout. It’s a no-brainer. The Giants went into the season with the Core Three—Posey, Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt—each in the final guaranteed years of their deals. The future for the trio in San Francisco was at best cloudy, at worst bleak. Then,...
Posey will sit Saturday against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Posey gets a rest after starting four straight games behind the plate. Curt Casali will catch Kevin Gausman in the penultimate game of the regular season.
Posey went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a walk in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Padres. Posey got the Giants on the board with a two-run single in the third inning and later knocked another RBI base hit in the fourth. Since the start of September, he's gone 27-for-89 (.303) with 15 RBI and 11 extra-base hits. He turned in a .304/.390/.499 slash line through 454 plate appearances this season.
Buster Posey launches a two-run home run out of the ballpark in right, putting the Giants on top, 2-0, in the 1st inning. Tune in to TBS.
Kris Bryant
Buster Posey
Walker Buehler
Farhan Zaidi
Brandon Crawford
Pablo Sandoval
Gabe Kapler
Buster Posey wasted no time getting the San Francisco Giants on the board and the Oracle Park crowd in a frenzy in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Posey's two-run, opposite field home run off Dodgers starter Walker Buehler not only set the tone needed for the Giants to kick off the postseason, but held historic significance in Posey's career and Giants history. The home run also marked the first time the two-time All-Star Buehler gave up a home run on a 3-0 pitch.
It’s like he never left. In Buster Posey’s first postseason game in five years, the future Hall-of-Fame catcher wasted no time putting the Giants on the board. Facing a 3-0 count against Dodgers ace Walker Buehler in the first inning, Posey pounced on a fastball up in the zone, hitting a two-run blast that was extremely close to being the first opposite field splash hit in Oracle Park history. Had it not hit the first water tower, it may have landed straight into the cove.
Magical Giants season sees crushing end

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants outlasted the Dodgers in a division race for the ages. But they couldn’t hold off their archrivals when it mattered most. Cody Bellinger delivered a go-ahead single off rookie reliever Camilo Doval in the ninth inning to lift the Dodgers to a 2-1 win in the decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series on Thursday night at Oracle Park, ending the Giants’ historic season in the most heartbreaking of fashions.
