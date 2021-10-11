CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YWCA Welcomes Regina Platt as Racial Justice and Advocacy Director

Cover picture for the articleYWCA Northeast Kansas and Community Action are proud to announce and welcome Regina Platt as their Racial Justice and Advocacy Director. This newly created position is a result of the agencies’ desires to address racial justice in a collaborative way that maximizes resources. The project follows the YWCA’s successful 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenged conducted in March of 2021 that saw over 830 registrants from across the area participate in this innovative social justice educational program.

