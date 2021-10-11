Josh Allen, Bills put together drive of the year vs. Chiefs when it mattered most (9 reasons to be encouraged, 1 reason to worry)

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Sunday Night Football with a bottom-three defense in the NFL. In the first half, Kansas City showed why that was the case. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense had plenty of success moving the ball up and down the field and went into halftime with a 24-13 lead. A weather delay pushed the second half back, but Buffalo was the first team on the board with Micah Hyde intercepting Patrick Mahomes and taking it back to the house.