CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Josh Allen, Bills put together drive of the year vs. Chiefs when it mattered most (9 reasons to be encouraged, 1 reason to worry)

By Ryan Talbot
newyorkupstate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs entered Sunday Night Football with a bottom-three defense in the NFL. In the first half, Kansas City showed why that was the case. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense had plenty of success moving the ball up and down the field and went into halftime with a 24-13 lead. A weather delay pushed the second half back, but Buffalo was the first team on the board with Micah Hyde intercepting Patrick Mahomes and taking it back to the house.

www.newyorkupstate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
Yardbarker

Josh Allen's instincts helped Bills clear a major hurdle against Chiefs

The best things in football usually aren't planned. Such was the case when Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's acute instincts enabled him to make the play that defined Sunday night's 38-20 statement victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen was flushed from the pocked on third-and-4 and had to make...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Stat
Yardbarker

Texans Defense vs. Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘Relentless’

Josh Allen was practically a different quarterback when he squared off against the Texans in a playoff loss two years ago. The Buffalo Bills' physically gifted dual-threat quarterback wasn't nearly as polished as he is now as a Pro Bowl selection who earned a six-year, $258 million contract after passing for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.
NFL
chatsports.com

Josh Allen surpasses Jack Kemp for most rushing TDs by a Buffalo Bills QB

Josh Allen’s fourth-quarter score from two yards out broke the tie. With 26 rushing touchdowns, Allen has passed Jack Kemp for most rushing touchdowns by a Buffalo Bills quarterback. Kemp and Allen were tied with 25, followed by Tyrod Taylor with 14, Joe Ferguson (10), Daryle Lamonica (8), Jim Kelly (7).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Josh Allen Shares Honest Admission On Chiefs Matchup

Many believe Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs could be an AFC Championship preview. The Chiefs topped Josh Allen and the Bills in last year’s AFC final to reach the Super Bowl. Throw in Sunday Night Football, and the stakes feel pretty high. You can argue...
NFL
USA Today

One more time: Josh Allen leaps Chiefs defender because of course he did (video)

C’mon, you knew we had to go with this one, right?. Unfortunately, the Buffalo Bills will soon be turning their attention to Week 6 and the Tennessee Titans. That’ll be fun, it’s another prime-time game on Monday Night Football. But as usual, while the Bills tout the “24-hour rule” before...
NFL
Yardbarker

Reasonable Expectations For Josh Gordon In Chiefs Debut This Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back wide receiver Josh Gordon. It seems like you can leave the team’s name blank for that sentence above because it has happened multiple times already. Despite numerous battles with illegal substances, Gordon finds a way to return. This time, there’s no room for...
NFL
chatsports.com

Report: Chiefs’ Josh Gordon expected to play vs. Bills

It won’t take long for Kansas City Chiefs fans to get their first glimpse at wide receiver Josh Gordon, according to NFL Network and FOX Sports’ Peter Schrager. Appearing on FOX’s “NFL Kickoff” on Sunday morning, Schrager suggested Gordon will be a player to watch as the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

Bills’ Josh Allen wants this actor to play him in a movie

The Buffalo Bills have Star Lotulelei, but Josh Allen wants a different Star to play him if a movie is ever made about his life. In a taped pre-game segment on NBC, Allen was interviewed by Maria Taylor about a wide variety of topics. One of the questions that Taylor asked Allen was in regards to who he would want to play him in a movie about his life.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bills QB Josh Allen skies over defender in insane play vs. Chiefs

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had an insane moment against the Kansan City Chiefs. The star quarterback did this insane play in the fourth quarter of their Week 5 tilt. (via SportsCenter) Fly, Josh, fly!. Josh Allen was under immense pressure from the Chiefs defense. But with four yards left...
NFL
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

PATRICK MAHOMES & CHIEFS HOST JOSH ALLEN & BILLS IN 2020 AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME REMATCH ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO

Coverage Begins with Football Night in America at 7 p.m. ET; Followed by 8:20 p.m. ET SNF Kickoff. “Sunday Night 7” Free-to-Play Game Features Weekly $100,000 Jackpot. Sunday Night Football & Football Night in America Delivering Largest Audiences Since 2015 and 2016, Respectively. STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 6, 2021 –...
NFL
Syracuse.com

LeBron James says Bills’ Josh Allen a beast

LeBron James may be a Cleveland Browns fan, but he let it be known that he is also a Josh Allen fan. The NBA superstar took to Twitter on Sunday night to quote tweet a Buffalo Bills tweet featuring Allen. James’ response?. “QB1 is a BEAST!!!!!”. Consider it greatness recognizing...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy