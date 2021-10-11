Scuba team has busy weekend with multiple calls

Three calls, including one in which team members rescued two kayakers and another in which they assisted in the recovery of a drowning victim, made Saturday one of the longer days in what has already proved to be a long year for members of the Crawford County Scuba Team.

“Actually, this is the busiest year I can recall in many years,” said Chief Jason Hudson, who has been part of the team for about 20 years and has been chief for the past five.

The team typically responds to about 10 to 12 calls each year, according to Hudson. The three calls on Saturday put them over 25 for 2021.

The day’s calls also included the third instance of a drowning that the team has responded to this year.

The work started just after 4 a.m. when team members responded to a Linesville-area crash in which a vehicle went into a pond. Hudson said that by the time team members arrived, the driver had exited the vehicle on their own.

“We weren’t needed really for that,” Hudson said.

By approximately 11 a.m., however, the team was called to assist with the search for a drowning victim in the Shenango River Reservoir just north of Sharpsville. Multiple Mercer County agencies had begun the search early Saturday before discontinuing and picking up again later in the morning, Hudson said.

On their way to join the search for the drowning victim, team members were diverted to Jamestown, where two kayakers had become stranded in Shenango Creek, holding onto their kayaks in a deep portion of the creek. A third kayaker had abandoned her kayak, which became stuck slightly downstream under the Route 322 bridge, and made it to land.

“We assisted with rope bags, throwing them out to the patients, and got them to shore and got their kayaks to shore,” Hudson recalled. “They were OK — no injuries.”

Hudson said he had not had time to gather all of the details on how the kayakers became stranded.

“Everything was so quick — we were trying to get out of there to go back" to the Shenango River Reservoir, he said.

When they arrived at the search for the drowning victim, team members were able to provide additional support for Mercer County crews exhausted by hours of searching.

At around 5:30 p.m., Hudson and another Crawford County Scuba Team member located the body of 38-year-old Daniel A. Carr Jr. of Sharon.

According to reporting by WKBN.com of Youngstown, Ohio, South Pymatuning Police Chief Paul Ferm said Carr had been spotted driving on Kelly Road near the Mahaney Boat Launch in South Pymatuning Township. An officer, noticing that the taillights of Carr’s vehicle were not illuminated, followed as Carr’s vehicle continued and drove into the river.

According to WKBN.com, Ferm said the officer’s attempt to pull the man out of the vehicle as it submerged was unsuccessful.

“The team is returning home after completing the recovery with multiple agencies,” the scuba team posted to its Facebook page at 8:13 p.m. “Multiple teams came together successfully to help provide closure to the family.”

Hudson noted that, like the kayak rescue earlier in the day, the search took the team out of Crawford County.

“We’re there to assist whoever needs help,” he said.

