Flames Shut Down Big Ten Foes at Wildcat Invitational
Agnes Gustafsson and Ana Jover went undefeated against three Big Ten doubles teams, and advanced to the final of their draw, at the Wildcat Invite hosted by Northwestern. Gustafsson and Jover defeated Iowa on Friday, Michigan State on Saturday, and another Iowa team on Sunday. Following each doubles match, the competitors would split into two singles matches. The team that won two out of three overall moved on in the "dynamic duo" bracket. Jover won her singles match on Friday, and Gustafsson won in singles on Saturday. Both Flames, however, lost their singles matches on Sunday to finish as runners-up. Dominika Hrabalova finished her weekend with decisive singles wins over Marquette and Chicago State. She paired with Marina Hermanny to take down a Northwestern doubles team, 7-6 (3) in the opening round. Nell Arendt also found success against the Big Ten with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 singles win over Iowa.uicflames.com
