Flames Shut Down Big Ten Foes at Wildcat Invitational

It is the bye week for Purdue, and it could not come any sooner. The offense is stuck in neutral, we have injuries, and there is a very tough stretch ahead. Indiana and Northwestern at the end of the schedule as the best chances at wins No. 4 and 5 are far away, but Purdue has to find No. 4 before it gets to those two games. This week is critical in doing so. Otherwise we will enter the Northwestern game on a 6 game losing streak and that would suck. At least coach Brohm has yet to lose six straight at Purdue.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO