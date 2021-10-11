Today's events
— Jackson County Conservation invites residents to participate in the remnant hill prairie survey. Join naturalist Tony Vorwald at 10 a.m. to document and learn about the native prairie plants found at Buzzard Ridge Wildlife Area’s remnant prairie in order to better preserve and restore this rare piece of Iowa’s natural heritage. Following the survey, invasive species will be removed. Contact Tony Vorwald at tony@jacksonccb.com for information. Buzzard Ridge Access is located at 30th Ave. in Baldwin.www.clintonherald.com
