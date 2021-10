When you’re looking for rural restaurants near Detroit that offer amazing fare and timeless memories for the whole family, we’ve got the perfect option. There are plenty of eateries to explore in the heart of downtown Detroit and its surrounding areas, but nothing beats the experience of a drive to the countryside and a dash of slower-paced life. This underrated restaurant might be out in the boonies, but it’s well worth the trek.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO