Magnolia, AR

6 p.m. Sunday COVID-19 local report: State adjusts pandemic death toll numbers upward

By Email
magnoliareporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday. The Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday added a significant number of deaths statewide in a one-time correction. The new numbers reflect the addition of COVID-19 deaths of Arkansas residents who died in other states as a result of the pandemic.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Pandemic#Magnolia School District#Freshman Academy#Magnolia Middle School#Central Elementary#Sau

