Camillus, NY

4 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $399,999

Citizen Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONE-OF-A-KIND custom-built ranch in a private, park-like setting! This expansive 4 bdrm, 3.5 bath home sits back from the road on nearly 4 acres! Countless high-end finishes throughout including crown molding, 9' ceilings, rounded edge corners, vaulted ceilings, multi-zone HVAC, & a permanent generator. The spacious kitchen has a sub-zero refrigerator, oversized island, unlimited storage, & plenty of room to entertain in the dining area or morning room! Relax and take in the view as you sip your favorite beverage & overlook the beautifully manicured acreage. Light & bright main living areas have hardwoods throughout & a spacious layout. Cozy gas fireplace & vaulted ceiling in the Living room with large windows overlooking the private back patio. Owner's suite has a large walk-in closet & bath w/ jacuzzi tub, shower, & double sinks. Finished lower level runs the full length of the home (not included in the listed sqft!) Plenty of room to spread out! The exterior is beautifully landscaped - mature trees line the property providing peace & tranquility. Come see this meticulously cared-for home, you are sure to be impressed! No Showings until 10/8 at 6pm. Offers due 10/14 at 12PM.

Citizen Online

Auburn and Cayuga County home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Built New in 2009-2011 with only the brick walls remaining this Grand Lakefront Building offers a very unique 3 floors of residential Living. Two floors for the owner and one floor for their guest. The downstairs has a Yoga Studio and a lower level which is commercial. The building is totally sprinkled with high end finishes and offers Two Kitchens 6.2 Baths which means each bedroom has it's own in suite along with air conditioning and guest amenities. There are 3 outdoor patios with amazing views and 20' of private Lakefront and docks. The Basement and 1st Floor have heated floors along with the heated sidewalk and back parking lot which are wonderful on our snowy days. The best part about this building is that you can enjoy your own private domain and views but take the elevator down to the Lobby and walk to The restaurants, shops, grocery and pharmacy. All within 2 blocks. Just lock the door and go. Private Airport is only 2 miles away. A wonderful place to get away.
AUBURN, NY
Citizen Online

Historic commercial building in village of Jordan sold, will be renovated

A commercial building in the village of Jordan with a history going back more than 200 years is set to be rehabilitated and put back into use. John Bouck, owner of Bouck Real Estate in Auburn, recently reported selling the former Wheeler’s Farm & Home Store, which he said is considered one of the oldest continually used commercial buildings in central New York.
JORDAN, NY
