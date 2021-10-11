CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Bedroom Home in Tully - $395,000

Cover picture for the articleSite of the Onondaga Ski Club's original ski center, "Little Tuck". Lodge has been remodeled with multiple additions most recently by Drumm Construction. Partially wooded setting is very private, and surrounded by wood land. This large home features two levels of living space with a two family or in-law potential. Interior finish work includes knotty pine and wood flooring. Extra large master bedroom and bath with low step shower. First floor of house has a second kitchen and living space with no step entry . The wood shop takes advantage of the walk out basement for easy access. Extra large game room with a pool table. Pole barn measures 54'X42' including a machinery shed. Suitable for livestock and horses. Large 28'X28' detached garage plus an attached garage. The personal property is negotiable before estate sale. Spectrum Cable is available at Otisco Road.

