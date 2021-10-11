Billionaire Forrest plans green energy factory to rival China

Ministers are said to be planning new levies on gas bills as part of plans to phase out conventional boilers by 2035.The government will reduce the price of electricity by removing green levies from electricity bills and add new charges to gas bills with the aim that the overall cost to households would not be driven up, according to reports.The levies will fund low-carbon heating and are expected to be announced in the long-awaited heat and buildings strategy, which is reportedly set to be published before the Cop26 climate conference next month.Energy suppliers criticised the energy price cap on...

