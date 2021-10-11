CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billionaire Forrest plans green energy factory to rival China

By Dan Murtaugh
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Oct 11): Billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest is planning a massive factory to build equipment to produce green hydrogen in a key Australian coal hub. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.’s energy unit will build a plant with initial capacity to make two gigawatts of electrolyzers a year in Gladstone in Queensland, home to one of the world’s largest coal-export terminals. Construction will start in February with manufacturing targeted to begin in early 2023, the company said in a Sunday statement.

www.theedgemarkets.com

